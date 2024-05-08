Olly Alexander details suffering wardrobe malfunction during Eurovision semi-final

Olly Alexander has discussed suffering a “slight wardrobe malfunction” during Tuesday night’s Eurovision semi-final.

The 33-year-old, who is flying the flag for the UK at this year’s contest, sang his original track “Dizzy” at the Malmö Arena in Sweden.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday (8 May), Alexander explained that a technical blunder left him improvising on stage.

“I had a slight wardrobe malfunction, my mic pack fell off so I had to improvise,” he said.

“But it’s fine. It’s live TV, it happens.”

Host Lorraine Kelly admitted she noticed the blunder, but praised Alexander for dealing with it “so, so well.”