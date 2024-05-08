Mother bear shows cubs how to swim in California pool as resident watches on

A mother bear showed her two cubs how to swim in a couple's California pool on Monday, 6 May.

Homeowner Rick Martinez filmed the inquisitive young animals looking on as the adult bear cooled off in the water at their Monrovia property.

The mother appeared to scare her cubs for a moment as she shook her head in the pool.

"Cuteness overload... We hope to watch them grow happy and healthy," Martinez said.

City of Monrovia officials say the local foothills are occupied by bears, coyotes, deer, mountain lions, and bobcats, which sometimes venture into residential neighborhoods.