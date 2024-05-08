Muddy sinkhole swallows car in Phoenix after crash

A car in Phoenix slowly sunk into a muddy sinkhole after crashing and hitting a fire hydrant on Wednesday, 8 May.

City police said the crash occurred at approximately 7:30am near 75th and Virginia Avenues.

Water inundated the intersection after one driver hit a fire hydrant.

One of the cars was submerged by a hole that formed after the water connection point was damaged.

A woman was transported to hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash.