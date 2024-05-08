Brianna Ghey’s mother calls for Ofcom crackdown on harmful social media content

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna Ghey, has joined the voices of other parents calling for Ofcom to crack down on dangerous content online.

In a panel with parents of children who took their own lives after viewing self-harm and suicide content, she tearfully described how meeting other bereaved families to campaign for social media reform was “so emotional".