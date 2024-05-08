Kim Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes videos from 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has shared some behind-the-scenes shots from her Met Gala appearance.

The reality star, 43, turned heads on the red carpet with her outfit choice, a silver corset-style dress that cinched her waist.

In a video shared on Instagram after the gala, Kardashian is seen saying she felt “so snatched” wearing the outfit.

She also shared behind-the-scenes footage of her photoshoot in the dress.

Hours after appearing at the Met Gala, Kardashian was interrupted by a Palestine protester as she spoke at a business festival in Germany.