Kim Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes videos from 2024 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian has shared some behind-the-scenes shots from her Met Gala appearance.
The reality star, 43, turned heads on the red carpet with her outfit choice, a silver corset-style dress that cinched her waist.
In a video shared on Instagram after the gala, Kardashian is seen saying she felt “so snatched” wearing the outfit.
She also shared behind-the-scenes footage of her photoshoot in the dress.
Hours after appearing at the Met Gala, Kardashian was interrupted by a Palestine protester as she spoke at a business festival in Germany.
