Kim Kardashian was interrupted by a protester calling for a free Palestine during her talk at a business festival in Hamburg on Tuesday afternoon (7 May).

The 43-year-old visited Germany to speak at the OMR digital and marketing trade fair just hours after her appearance at the Met Gala in New York.

After taking to the stage, Kardashian was interrupted by a protester who began repeatedly shouting “Free Palestine”.

Footage shared by a.soulchild on TikTok shows security ushering the woman out of the crowd.

Kardashian is heard saying “Free everybody” into her microphone as the protester is pulled away.