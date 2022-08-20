Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Derek Draper’s long struggle with Covid-19 has taken another turn for the worse after he was rushed back to hospital for a “serious” medical procedure on Friday (19 August).

Draper, 55, who is married to Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway, also 55, first fell seriously ill in March 2020 after contracting the virus.

Despite now being Covid- free, he continues to suffer from long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

According to The Sun, yesterday’s knock-back saw Garraway stay by her husband’s bedside following the operation on his kidneys.

Last night, a source told the newspaper: “This is another hammer blow for poor Derek.

“He is giving the fight against covid his absolute all, but his kidneys have suffered some pretty serious damage.

“Doctors explained there was no alternative but to operate. Of course Kate and the family are worried but she’s been reassured the procedure itself is routine.

“Everyone has everything crossed, and Kate is being her usual stoical self and keeping everything running, business as usual, on the home front.”

Draper, a formal political advisor and psychotherpist, was hospitalised for a year with the virus, making him the longest serving hospital in-patient with Covid-19.

In July, Garraway was forced to temporarily step back from her GMB and Smooth FM roles to care for her husband after Draper suffered a “frightening turn for the worse.” She has since returned to both jobs.

Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek last year, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

Garraway, Draper and family (GC Images)

She and Draper married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.

Draper’s struggle with the virus has won much attention and support, including from Boris Johnson and the royal family.