Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver shares ‘hilarious’ response to actor’s topless Instagram photo
Many followers highlighted the irony of his reply
Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver has shared a funny response to a topless photo the actor shared of herself.
Kate, star of films including Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, posted the snap on Instagram on Saturday (2 July).
In the photo, taken on a sunny morning on London, Kate sits drinking coffee with no top on. However, her hair, which is strategically placed, prevents her from being fully exposed.
The snap received a flurry of responses from her followers, including famous stars like Michelle Pfeiffer, Janelle Monae and Selma Blair.
One ironic response came from her brother Oliver, 45, who jokingly replied: “Nope...”
The irony comes from the fact that Oliver’s profile photo on Instagram shows him standing fully naked with his bare bum on show. His response generated more than 2,000 likes and hundreds of responses from their followers, who called his comment “hilarious”.
Kate and Oliver’s parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson.
Oliver previously told People that “nudity has never been taboo” to him as he “grew up in a very open family”.
He added: “Even now with my kids, we’re just naked people. That’s just the way it is. I’m definitely comfortable with it.”
Oliver is also an actor, and his credits include TV shows Rules of Engagement, Nashville and new release The Cleaning Lady.
