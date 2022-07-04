Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver shares ‘hilarious’ response to actor’s topless Instagram photo

Many followers highlighted the irony of his reply

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 04 July 2022 09:56
Comments
‘I’ve been there with a Wilson’: Kate Hudson reveals she dated Owen Wilson

Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver has shared a funny response to a topless photo the actor shared of herself.

Kate, star of films including Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, posted the snap on Instagram on Saturday (2 July).

In the photo, taken on a sunny morning on London, Kate sits drinking coffee with no top on. However, her hair, which is strategically placed, prevents her from being fully exposed.

The snap received a flurry of responses from her followers, including famous stars like Michelle Pfeiffer, Janelle Monae and Selma Blair.

One ironic response came from her brother Oliver, 45, who jokingly replied: “Nope...”

Recommended

The irony comes from the fact that Oliver’s profile photo on Instagram shows him standing fully naked with his bare bum on show. His response generated more than 2,000 likes and hundreds of responses from their followers, who called his comment “hilarious”.

Kate and Oliver’s parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson.

Kate Hudson’s brother jokily responded to a topless Instagram photo of his sister

(Instagram)

Oliver previously told People that “nudity has never been taboo” to him as he “grew up in a very open family”.

He added: “Even now with my kids, we’re just naked people. That’s just the way it is. I’m definitely comfortable with it.”

Oliver is also an actor, and his credits include TV shows Rules of Engagement, Nashville and new release The Cleaning Lady.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in