Kate Hudson has said she does not “force” fitness on her children but they “want to be a part of it”.

The 44-year-old Oscar nominee told People Magazine that her three kids, daughter Rani Rose, 5, and sons Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 12, and Ryder Robinson, 20 – all join in on her workouts.

Speaking to the outlet, Hudson said a healthy lifestyle is “not taught, it’s caught,” adding that her daughter Rani, “comes to my workouts all the time, and it’s so amazing”.

"But I don’t force it on my kids. They want to be a part of it,” Hudson said.

“They see me and my trainer [Brian Nguyen] working hard and cussing each other out and sweating. It’s fun," she added.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star said no matter how busy she gets; she makes sure to carve out time for her children at the end of the day.

"I am busy, I am really busy, but my day is done at 5:00 p.m., and I am in that kitchen making them something.”

Still, the “Almost Famous” actor who shares Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, says that her busy lifestyle can sometimes make it hard to always spend time with her kids.

"It’s hard to get it together when you are a working mom, and it was especially hard when I was a single mom," she admitted.

Hudson also told People Magazine that she strives to teach her children about healthy eating habits and often encourages them to be in the kitchen while she prepares food.

"My kids’ relationship to food is healthy because I get them in the kitchen," she said.

"I get them chopping with me, we talk about what herbs are. I think it’s important to really get your kids involved in the things that you’re doing.

"There’s no chef in my house,” Hudson added.

Hudson rose to prominence in 2000 (Getty Images)

Hudson rose to fame in 2000 after playing Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous.

Over the next decade, she featured in a string of films including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), You, Me and Dupree (2006), Fool’s Gold (2008) and Bride Wars (2009).

During an interview with The Independent in 2022, Hudson brushed off a conversation surrounding Hollywood’s favouring of “nepo babies” – stars who have successful parents.

“I don’t really care,” she told The Independent, adding: “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.’”

She continued: “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

Hudson said that, when her career began, “if anybody asked me about them, I’d always try and change the subject.”

“I really wanted to have my own career. Once I was a good decade in, though, I realised it just didn’t matter. Sometimes talking about my parents was actually a great distraction from talking about the movie I was meant to be promoting.”

Hudson said she believes that people’s interest in the topic has an unexpected positive side.

