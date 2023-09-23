Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales’s royal milliner has created an adorable calendar filled with dogs wearing hats to raise funds for pet shelters.

Awon Golding is the famous milliner behind hats that have been worn by the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as well as celebrities such as Lady Gaga. Recently, Golding revealed the sixth edition of the Haute Dogs calendar.

The cute calendar notably features a different rescue dog for each month of the year, each one sporting dog-sized couture hats designed by Golding as well as other notable milliners like Rachel Trevor-Morgan, Liz Crossman, Grainne Maher, and Jessica Broas. The milliner told People, “All the dogs featured have been saved from certain death.”

She added to the outlet, “This calendar is showing the world that these needy dogs make gorgeous best friends and family pets — so many are still trying to find their forever homes.”

Ms Golding said that each year proceeds go to a different organisation.

This year, proceeds will go to Harbin SHS Animal Rescue, a US-registered non-profit organisation. The operation is run by a small group of volunteers in China who have given over 4,000 rescue dogs forever homes in the US alone. The funds will directly support veterinary treatment for dogs under Harbin SHS care.

After witnessing a surge in both animal neglect and abuse in Harbin - a city in Northeast China where the illegal dog meat trade claims the lives of many pups - in 2016, founders Emily, Hayley, and Aimee gave up their day jobs to start the organisation. They’ve dedicated their efforts to preventing as many dogs as possible from being sent to the slaughterhouse.

The calendar is modelled by dogs that were saved by the charity including an adorable corgi named Alys, who can be seen wearing Trevor-Morgan’s jaunty English straw boater inspired by the prestigious annual rowing gala, Henley Regatta. Harbin SHS reportedly rescued Alys from a meat truck and nursed them back to health before they were adopted by a family in the United Kingdom.

In 2018, after she began trying hats on her beloved rescue dog, Stevie, Ms Golding was inspired to start the charity project that raised awareness and funds for rescue dogs like her own.

The calendar has since raised more than $85,000 for international dog rescue charities and Ms Golding said that she hopes that the organisation will be able to raise another $12,000 with the 2024 edition.

Ms Golding is known for running her own eponymous label, famous for its contemporary and whimsical creations, making her designs not only a crowd-pleaser but a favourite among the royals.

On Christmas Day in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex notably donned a blue and black feathered beret. Meanwhile, at Prince Philip’s memorial service last year, the Princess of Wales opted for a wide-brimmed hat from the designer. She also sported another Golden design - a blue pillbox-inspired hat - during Easter celebrations in April.

Calendars are available on the project’s website and can be shipped worldwide.