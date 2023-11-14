Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment during Remembrance Sunday service and fans noticed.

The royals were seen standing together on the balcony of the Foreign Office - which overlooks the Cenotaph in Westminster.

In the photo that has grabbed the hearts of many royal fans, the Queen and Kate are seen side by side, smiling at one another.

Fans took to X/Twitter to share this touching moment between the monarch and princess.

“A nice moment shared between the Queen and Princess Catherine on the balcony today,” one user wrote.

“The Royal Family depart from the Cenotaph following the Remembrance Service. I love the Queen’s smile for Catherine here,” they said in another post.

Another fan wrote: “The Queen aka Camilla looks great and the Princess of Wales aka Kate looks fantastic as usual. Any occasions - joyful or solemn - Kate looks superb.”

The Princess of Wales was pictured in a bespoke Cathrine Walker coat she wore back in 2019 and a Philip Treacy hat.

The Princess of Wales seen looking sombre during Remembrance Sunday (PA)

For her jewellery, the princess accessorised with Queen Elizabeth’s diamond and pearl leaf earrings and her three poppy brooch.

The Queen wore an all-black ensemble, re-wearing a wool and satin dress designed by one of her designers, Fiona Clare.

On Sunday 12 November, the nation fell silent to honour those who died in war as the King led a moving Remembrance Day service.

Wreaths were also laid by members of the royal family, senior politicians and dignitaries at the Cenotaph in London.

During the service, King Charles led the country at the Whitehall memorial in commemorating the end of the First World War and other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

King Charles led the country at the Whitehall memorial (PA)

Wearing the uniform of the Marshal of the Royal Air Force with greatcoat, poppy and sword, the King laid a wreath similar to the one produced for King George VI.

Also in attendance were the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other senior politicians.