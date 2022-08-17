Kate Middleton teams up with Roger Federer to raise money for children’s charity
The funds will be donated to Action for Children
The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis superstar Roger Federer on a sporting event which will raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.
The royal, who is a patron of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (LTA), and the athlete will host the Laver Cup Open Practice Day at The O2 on 22 September.
The event will invite fans to come and watch Federer and other players practice for the annual tennis tournament, which begins on 23 September.
The Laver Cup is a three-day competition that sees six of the best players from Europe team up to play against players from the rest of the world.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday 22 August, and proceeds will be donated to Action for Children and LTA.
Alongside the practice, the pair will also host a day of tennis in east London for children aged eight to 15.
Kensington Palace said the Duchess is “passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport”.
Donations raised for Action for Children will help provide practical and emotional care and support for vulnerable youngsters and their families, with the charity also making sure they can have fun through activities and days out.
They will also be used to fund new LTA tennis coaching programmes for children in the most deprived areas of the country.
During an appearance at Wimbledon in 2019, Kate Middleton told former player Anne Keothavong that Federer is Prince George’s “favourite tennis player” and that the young royal has even had the chance to play with him.
“The whole family loves tennis, and George is apparently quite a good player,” Keothavong recalled.
