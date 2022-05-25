Fans of Kate Moss have reacted to seeing the model testify in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

On Wednesday, the supermodel appeared in court via video link from her home in Gloucestershire, denying a claim that Depp pushed her down the stairs during their relationship in the 1990s.

She said that she fell down a set of stairs while on holiday with Depp in Jamaica and that he helped her up and got her medical attention at the time.

“We were leaving the room, Johnny left before I did, and there had been a rain storm,” she said. “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.

“I screamed, because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me back to my room, and got me medical attention.”

Moss added: “He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.”

While much of the reaction on social media about the Depp vs Heard trial thus far has been about the two actors, Moss’s appearance took centre stage on Wednesday, with many fans praising her appearance.

For the testimony, Moss wore a white patterned pussy-bow blouse with a black blazer.

“The fact that #KateMoss looks as fabulous today as she did all those years ago is a crime in itself,” tweeted one fan.

“She looks incredible,” added another.

“Miss Kate Moss looks amazing. Hasn’t aged a day,” one person wrote.

Moss and Depp dated for four years between 1994 and 1998; at the time, their relationship garnered a lot of media attention.