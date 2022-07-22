Katharine McPhee’s stepdaughter reacts to PDA with David Foster: ‘Reporting this’

Katharine McPhee has seemingly embarrassed her stepdaughter after sharing photos of herself and husband David Foster engaging in public displays of affection.

On 19 July, the 38-year-old American Idol alum shared a series of pictures with the 72-year-old musician to Instagram, in which the couple could be seen kissing as McPhee stood on her tiptoes to embrace her husband. “Poor guy… too bad he doesn’t get very much attention,” she sarcastically captioned the post.

However, it didn’t take long before Foster’s 39-year-old daughter Erin jokingly commented on the post to share her disapproval of the PDA. “Reporting this,” she wrote.

Foster, who has five adult children from his previous relationships, met McPhee in 2006 when she was a contestant on American Idol. The two didn’t begin dating until May 2017, and later announced their engagement in July 2018. The couple tied the knot on 28 June 2019 and welcomed their first child together, son Rennie, in February 2021.

The Grammy award-winning composer was previously married to Yolanda Hadid and stepfather to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid. Apart from his daughter Erin and one-year-old son Rennie, David Foster is also a father to daughters Allison, 52, Amy, 48, Sara, 41, and Jordan, 35.

Back in June, McPhee celebrated Father’s Day with a special tribute to Foster on Instagram. The Smash star shared a series of photos of her husband with their baby Rennie, his grandchildren, and a wedding portrait of the couple alongside his five daughters.

“Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of and who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she captioned the post. “I love our little family. I love our big family.”

After welcoming their son in February 2021, Foster received considerable backlash online after he made a “tone-deaf” comment praising his wife’s postpartum body. The musician shared a photo of McPhee in a bikini to Instagram with the caption: “What baby!” and was accused of “perpetuating the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size”.

Following the criticism, McPhee addressed the “dumb” backlash with an Instagram post of her own, saying that those were offended by her husband’s commented need to “seriously get a life” and “stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on”.

The Canadian musician also previously defended the 35-year age gap between him and his wife. “Look, we have haters on social media and there’s not a person around that’s not going to make some comment about the age difference,” he told USAToday. “But there are so many things that can bring a marriage down: It can be financial, it can be children, it can be geography, it can be infidelity. And one of them is age difference, but that’s our only problem.”