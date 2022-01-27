Katherine Webb has responded to critics on Instagram who have sent her messages about how her body looks after having a baby.

Webb, 32, gave birth to her son, Gunnar, who she shares with her husband, NFL player AJ McCarron, this past April. Gunnar also has two older brothers, Tripp, four, and Cash, two.

On January 26, Webb shared a photo of herself on Instagram. She then posted the photo to her Instagram Stories, along with a message to her followers about her postpartum appearance.

“Listen, haters,” she wrote. “I’ve given birth to three whole kids in the last five years. Stop sending me nasty DMs about my weight and my stomach. My weight is fine. Do I wanna lose some? Yes. But it doesn’t have to be ASAP.”

The statement comes after Webb previously discussed how her weight changed more than she expected during her pregnancy.

“I told my agent, what you see is what you get when I sent her these digitals yesterday,” she wrote in an Instagram post shared in October 2020. “I’ve already gained 20 pounds in my first trimester and I have no idea why. Especially since I threw up so much from morning sickness.”

( _katherinewebb / Instagram)

“They say the normal weight to gain is two-four pounds so I’m way past that,” she added. “Round three has been the hardest but thankful to have a healthy pregnancy.”

Aside from how her body changed during and after pregnancy, Webb has also opened up about some of the negative comments she’s received about her appearance, and how they inspired her to advocate against bullying.

Speaking to Extra in 2015, she revealed that people on social media have called her “disgusting” and told her she needed “to eat a hamburger.”

“I had self-esteem issues growing up,” she said. “I was always the tall, awkward, lanky girl, and so it’s very important to me that people not bully each other about their appearance or their bodies.”

“I will never support people bullying other people about their bodies,” she added. “Women that are bullied because of their weight, whether they are 150 to 200 pounds or 110 to 112, it doesn’t matter.”

With that in mind, the 2012 Miss Alabama USA emphasised that all “bullying needs to stop”.

“I know it’s extremely difficult for that to happen, especially on the internet, that’s just something I’m very passionate about and I wanted to point it out that it’s not okay,” she explained.