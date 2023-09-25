Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kathy Griffin has reshared one of her old jokes about Joe Jonas breaking up with Taylor Swift after his split from Sophie Turner.

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, are currently in the middle of what appears to be an increasingly difficult breakup, after the singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actor earlier this month.

Weeks later, Turner sued the Jonas Brothers star for the return of their daughters to the UK, claiming they were being wrongfully retained away from their “habitual residence” in England. Jonas has denied Turner’s claims.

After the divorce was announced, Turner was seen spending time in New York with Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2008 before he infamously broke up with her over a 27-second phone call.

On Saturday, Griffin, 62, re-shared one of her old comedy videos, in which she discusses Swift and Jonas’ brief relationship, on Instagram.

In the video, filmed in 2009, the comedian says: “Alright, now Taylor Swift is a tween country sensation and I don’t know how old she is, she’s like eight, or 17, I’m not sure.”

Griffin describes the singer as a “beautiful Seventeen cover”, adding: “Did you know she had been banging one of the Jonas Brothers who dumped her?

“I know! Where the f*** does he get off dumping beautiful Taylor Swift?” she quipped.

Griffin also pledged her support to the “queen in the north, whose name is Stark”, making a reference to Turner’s character, Sansa Stark, on Game of Thrones.

Fans responded to the tweet, saying Griffin’s comedy specials “have maintained a Simpsons-level accuracy”, referring to the animated comedy’s track record of accurately “predicting” the future – anticipating everything from Donald Trump’s presidency to Lady Gaga’s 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, and the Disney-Fox merger.

“God you are the QUEEN of making pop culture commentary funny,” another person wrote.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on 5 September, in a petition claiming their four-year marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Weeks later, she sued the Jonas Brothers singer for the return of their daughters, Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old who has not been named in public, to England with her.

She alleged the girls were being “wrongfully retained” from their “habitual residence” in the UK, with her lawyers invoking the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

In her filing at a federal Manhattan court, Turner also claimed she found out Jonas was divorcing her “through the media”.

A representative for Jonas denied the children had been “abducted” in a statement to The Independent, adding that using language like that was “misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst”.

They added that Turner was “aware that Joe was going to file for divorce”.

The statement read: “Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting.

“Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup. Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK.

(Getty Images)

“She demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”

The representative added that, while Jonas is “okay with the kids being raised both in the US and UK”, their daughters are American citizens.

Jonas and Turner’s daughters have both British and American citizenship.

The statement continued: “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.

“When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted.”