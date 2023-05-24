Joe Jonas gives update on Taylor Swift relationship 15 years after phone call breakup

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Jonas has revealed where he stands with Taylor Swift today, after he infamously broke up with her over the phone 15 years ago.

On 22 May, the Jonas Brothers singer appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, where he gave an update on his current relationship status with the “Shake It Off” singer.

“I’m cool with Taylor. We’re cool,” the 33-year-old performer said.

More than a decade after the breakup, Jonas said that he hopes Swift’s fans don’t hold any bad blood towards him. “I hope to think they like me,” he told Shepard, before adding: “No one f***s with the Swifties.”

Despite their short romance being “many years removed,” some Taylor Swift fans still remember how the former Disney Channel star called it quits with the “You Belong With Me” singer over the phone in 2008.

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift briefly dated between July and October 2008. The two first sparked romance rumours when he was spotted at one of Swift’s concerts, though they continued to deny dating speculation. The pair then sat next to each other at the MTV Video Music Awards that September, once again fuelling flames that they were dating.

However, in 2008, Swift appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where she revealed that their short-lived relationship had come to an end. She also shared that their breakup had inspired one of the songs off her 2008 album, Fearless, titled “Forever & Always”.

“When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” Swift said at the time.

Although their romance came to an end, Jonas and Swift have managed to be friends over the years. In 2015, they were often pictured together alongside his then-girlfriend and Swift’s close friend, Gigi Hadid. His wife and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, has also shared her love for the pop star.

In 2019, Swift appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show once again to apologise for putting Jonas “on blast” after their breakup. “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there,” she said.

Jonas isn’t the only famous ex-boyfriend to recently speak about dating Swift. Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who briefly dated the musician in 2009, joked that he’s “praying” for fellow ex-boyfriend John Mayer ahead of the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The original Speak Now album featured a number of songs said to be about her relationships at the time, including one reportedly about Lautner (“Back to December”) and one said to be about Mayer (“Dear John”).

During an appearance on the Today show last week, Lautner was asked how he felt about the album being released again. “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” he said, before adding that he was “praying for John”.

Swift and Mayer dated between late 2009 and 2010, when she was 19 and he was 32. Her upcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), will be released on 7 July and will feature six unheard tracks written by Swift when she was aged between 18 and 20.