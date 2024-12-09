Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Katie Holmes has hit back at reports her daughter Suri Cruise has become a millionaire after inheriting a trust fund from her father Tom Cruise.

It was claimed Suri, who celebrated her 18th birthday in April, was the beneficiary of trusts set up by both the Top Gun star and Holmes, who were married from 2006 to 2012.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 45, took to social media to shut down the rumours about her daughter’s net worth, claiming the reports posed a safety threat to her only child.

Writing on Instagram, Holmes deplored the “completely false” report and told TheDaily Mail “you can stop making stuff up”.

The actor further emphasised her annoyance by adding the caption “enough”. She also interacted with the comment section and agreed with users who claimed such stories “should be against the law”.

Holmes and Cruise welcomed their daughter Suri in April 2006. The actors first met in 2005 and were engaged two months later, before they tied the knot in an Italian ceremony in November 2006.

Holmes later filed for divorce from the Eyes Wide Shut star in June 2012 after five years of marriage.

The First Daughter star has previously opened up about keeping her daughter safe because of her childhood in the spotlight.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” she told Glamour in April 2023.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

However, the Batman Begins star still confessed that she’s asked Suri to be involved in every project she works on.

Holmes even enlisted her daughter to sing “Blue Moon” during the opening credits of her 2022 film, Alone Together. Suri also sang in her mother’s 2023 movie, Rare Objects.

Katie Holmes has denied claims her daughter Suri has inherited trust fund from ex-husband Tom Cruise ( Getty Images )

“I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” she explained.

“But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space.”

She continued: “So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling.

“It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.”