Katie Price has said she is “fed up” of being threatened with legal action over the last few years, and claims that she would “genuinely” not care if she went to prison.

The former model, 45, believes she has been to court “more times than I’ve had hot dinners”, and said she would gladly be put behind bars to be “done with it all”.

Price’s remarks were made during an appearance on TV personality Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast. During the episode, which is available on BBC Sounds, she opened up about declaring bankruptcy in 2019, for which she faces further proceedings.

“I actually think it’s quite a good thing for me to be in bankruptcy,” she said.

“I’m so threatened with court letters and that all the time. I’ve been to court more times than I’ve had hot dinners lately. And I am not scared anymore.”

She continued: “I have said, ‘Can’t you put me into prison, just to cover it all’. Be done with it. I’m fed up with the reminders. I genuinely don’t care if I go to prison. Because it’s done then.

“And I love all the prison stuff and I can experience what it’s like... I could do a story when I come out and it’s a win-win situation isn’t it? It wouldn’t affect my job, it wouldn’t affect nothing. I wouldn’t be in there long.”

She added: “What I mean is, if they’re going to keep threatening me, just do it. Just put me in there then, stop threatening and just do it.”

Over the last few years, Price has faced several threats of legal action. In 2021, she was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Patridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be complete within 12 months.

Last year, she admitted to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée over a text message in which she accused them of having an affair.

At the time, she sent Hayler a message branding his fiancée Michelle Penticost a “piece of s***” and a “gutter slag”. In sending the message, Price breached the five-year order that banned her from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly, which was granted in 2019.

The TV personality pleaded guilty and was later sentenced at Lewes Crown Court in June 2022. She was handed an 18-month community order to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Katie Price and Harvey Price attend the National Television Awards 2022 at The OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Appearing on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show earlier this year, Price said people should not be “ashamed” of being declared bankrupt.

She said: “I went through a really, really tough time the past three years, mental health and this and that.

“And when you go through that, you might get bills through and you put everything to the side because you can’t cope with anything.

“And I’m proud that I’ve come to the other end, and it’s life, isn’t it? Sometimes you have to face these things, but I’m happy and I’m in a good position.”

Price was previously married to Hayler from 2013 to 2021. Prior to that, she was married to Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012, and Peter Andre from 2005 to 2009.

She shares Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with Andre. Her oldest son, Harvey Price, 21, was born when she was with footballer Dwight Yorke in 2002. He is autistic and has Prader-Willis syndrome, a genetic disorder, and was also diagnosed with septo-optic dysplasia as a baby, which means he is blind.

In 2021, Price released a BBC documentary titled Katie Price: Harvey and Me, which followed the pair during a crucial year in Harvey’s life as he turned 18 and legally became an adult. Last year, she also opened up about having post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) in a Channel 4 documentary, Katie Price: Trauma and Me.

Additional reporting by PA

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.