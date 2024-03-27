Katie Price warns young women about harms of plastic surgery

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Price has shared her desire to warn young women about the risks and possible harms of plastic surgery.

The TV personality and former glamour model rose to fame in the late Nineties and early Noughties as a regular feature in lads’ mags and as part of The Sun’s Page Three topless staple feature as her alter ego, Jordan.

Price, 45, has been open with her affinity for plastic surgery throughout the years and underwent her 16th breast augmentation in 2022.

However, during a new conversation on Elizabeth Day’s podcast How to Fail, the former Celebrity Big Brother star shared her thoughts on younger women going under the knife for cosmetic purposes.

“There’s nothing worse than when these young girls now, and I will say it, in their early 20s, who are all getting fillers, all getting lips, all getting the boobs,” Price began.

“I’m not a hypocrite, but I didn’t start doing my face until I was in my 40s. Yes, I had a boob job, but I didn’t even have fillers.

"I didn’t have Botox till I was like 27/28. Lips I tried when they didn’t know [how to do it] and I looked like a duck, but then I just relaxed on it.”

Katie Price says she’s put her children off having plastic surgery for life (Getty Images)

Though the reality star admits to having experimented with enhancements to her face, Price expressed her worry about younger people making cosmetic changes that they’ll have to live with for longer.

“All the girls look the same now, and I think ‘what are they going to look like then when they’re my age?’ Like, I say to my kids, because they’re like, ‘Oh mum, you’re not doing surgery again are you?’

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s alright.’ They’re so used to it I think I’ve put them off for life.”

Price also insisted on the importance of acknowledging the physical realities of healing after the procedure.

Katie Price said she wants to educate young women about how “damaging” plastic surgery can be to the body (PA)

“But people don’t realise when you have surgery and stuff, you only see before and after, you don’t see in between,” Price noted. “When you’ve had it, the pain and the cleaning, the stitches out and the bed rests. So I would love to educate people about it. It’s damaging to your body.”

Price has expressed her complicated feelings towards cosmetic surgery on multiple occasions. In 2023, she spoke of “never being happy” with her appearance on Jeremy Vine’s morning show.

“I now look in the mirror and think, ‘Ahhh no more on the face’, because you get that surgery ‘look’ and I’ve got that,” she said. “Not that I’m bothered, I’ve done that to myself but sometimes you have to pull back a bit.”

Katie Price’s episode of How to Fail with Elizabeth Day is available now.