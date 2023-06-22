Katy Perry reveals why she and Orlando Bloom created a sober pact together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katy Perry has revealed why she and fiancé Orlando Bloom agreed to take some time to stay sober.

The 38-year-old singer opened up about her and her partner’s decision to briefly stop drinking alcohol during a new interview with People. Her comments also came after she revealed in March that she and Bloom were doing a three months sober “pact”.

According to Perry, the main reason why she took this “pact” was to support Bloom, as he wasn’t drinking for the sake of his career.

“We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” she told People.

She went on to acknowledge how it was easier for the Pirates of the Caribbean star to stay sober when he had someone in his life who was doing the same thing.

“It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner’s doing it,” Perry added. “So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer also said that for her, taking a break for drinking was an opportunity to “reset”.

“We reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit,” she explained. “I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

Perry, who recently launched non-alcoholic sparkling apéritif drink brand, De Soi, acknowledged that she “doesn’t really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever”. However, she still loves being able to “reset” in different ways.

“Especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run,” she added, referring to her two-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Bloom.

The American Idol judge first revealed that she’d been sober “for five weeks” in March, during an event in New York City. “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit,” she told the crowd, at the time. “I can’t cave. I made a promise.”

Elsewhere in her new interview with People, Perry noted that while she hasn’t released a new album in a while, she’s looking forward to when that time comes.

“I’m excited for the next interval of music, and I think that that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space,” she said.

She also revealed that when writing new music, the first person who gets to take a listen is her daughter. “Daisy always gets the first look,” Perry said. “Whatever music I am writing, I play it to her and see how she loves it.”