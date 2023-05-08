Orlando Bloom leaves sweet message after Katy Perry’s coronation concert performance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Orlando Bloom has praised his fiancée Katy Perry for “always bringing the light” after her performance at the Coronation Concert on Sunday night (7 May).

The “Firework” singer sang her hit songs in honour of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla this weekend at Windsor Castle.

Following the show, Bloom, who has been engaged to Perry since 2019 and shares one child with her, posted a sweet message about her performance on social media.

On his Instagram account, the Pirates of the Caribbean star posted a snap of the image of a tiger created by drones that appeared above the stage during Perry’s song “Roar” and another photograph of the singer beaming during her performance.

He wrote in the caption: “Immensely proud of you, my love. You always bring the light.”

Perry appeared to share her big moment with her husband, responding to his post with the comment: “Our light.”

Bloom also commented on Perry’s own post about the coronation concert and said he was “so proud” of her.

The American Idol judge is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, having been appointed by the King in 2020.

Fans praised Bloom for supporting Perry, as well as the pop star’s performance.

“She was sensational! What an honour!” one person wrote, while another said: “Massively proud moment for you, and so many others.”

While Perry also attended the coronation ceremony on Saturday (6 May), Bloom was absent from the historic event.

The couple first met and began dating in 2016. The actor proposed to Perry during a helicopter ride on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and they have been engaged ever since.

Perry gave birth to their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in 2020. Bloom also co-parents his son Flynn with Miranda Kerr, to whom he was married for three years from 2010 to 2013.

For her performance, Perry wore a gold lame ballgown with matching opera gloves designed by the late Vivienne Westwood.

Later, she revealed a special note embroidered on the inside of her bustier that read: “KATY PERRY. CHARLES III. 2023. VW.” A small crown was also sewn next to the King’s name.