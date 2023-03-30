Katy Perry says she is five weeks sober as she strikes ‘pact’ with Orlando Bloom

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry has said that she has given up drinking alcohol as part of an agreement with her fiancée, Orlando Bloom.

Speaking at an event in New York City this week, the American Idol told the crowd: “I’ve been sober for five weeks today.”

“I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit,” she added.

“I can’t cave,” she continued, reports People. “I made a promise. Three months.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer and the Carnival Row actor Bloom share a two-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. The pair are thought to have been dating since 2016. They became engaged in 2019.

Perry’s appearance comes a week after the musician was called out by American Idol contestant Sarah Beth Liebe.

The contestant accused Perry of “mom-shaming” her through “hurtful” comments made on the show.

During the episode, which aired on 5 March, Liebe told judges that she had given birth to three children before the age of 25.

Perry, 38, got up from her chair and ran to the side of the judge’s table before pretending to faint.

The pair have made a three-month long sobriety pact (Getty Images)

This prompted Liebe to say: “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out.”

The “Roar” singer then replied: “Honey, you been laying on the table too much,” which prompted laughter from her fellow judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan.

In a new TikTok video, posted following the broadcast of her audition, the aspiring singer admitted that she found the joke made by Perry “hurtful” and went on to discourage others from taking part in “mom shaming”.

“At the start of my audition, before I sang, I mentioned that I had three children and was a young mother and Katy Perry made a joke that wasn’t super kind,” she said.

She continued: “It was embarrassing to have that on TV. And it was hurtful and, you know, that’s that.”

The Independent contacted Perry’s representatives at the time.