Love Island star Kaz Crossley has shared her first message since being freed from a Dubai jail after being arrested for suspected drug offences.

Crossley, who appeared on the hit dating reality show in 2018, was reportedly arrested at Abu Dhabi airport on 13 February.

On Friday (17 February), it was reported that the social media influencer was released from jail without charge after “fully cooperating” with investigating officers.

Crossley, 28, said she “wants to take some time to reflect” before making a statement about her arrest in a new Instagram story.

Her post read: “I am safe, thank you for all your kind messages. I want to take some time to reflect before I comment on the past few days.

“Grateful for so much right now. We are so blessed...” Crossley added.

Crossley’s representatives previously told The Sun that the reality TV star was on her way to Thailand via Abu Dhabi when she was stopped by UAE police.

Crossley’s name was reportedly flagged up by authorities, who are investigating a video of her at a party in 2020 after the footage was posted on social media in 2021.

It was allegedly filmed in Dubai, when a number of influencers flew to the city for work while the UK was in lockdown.

Crossley’s representatives said the reality TV star was on her way to Thailand via Abu Dhabi when she was stopped by UAE police (Instagram @kazcrossley)

In their statement after Crossley’s release, her representatives said: “Kaz has fully cooperated with officials and is free to continue her journey.”

After her arrest, a source told The Sun that Crossley reached out to a friend whose email she remembered, asking them to inform her family she was okay “but had been arrested for drug offences”.

“The arrest wasn’t because of anything she had on her. As far as we know, it is all down to that video,” they added.

The Independent has contacted Crossley’s representatives for comment.

Crossley was coupled up with Josh Denzel by the end of season four of Love Island. They continued their relationship for several months after the show ended before splitting up.