Keep your business connected with Vodafone Business network and broadband deals

Setting up as a sole trader or expanding your small business can have enough complications as it is, let alone trying to set up a reliable internet connection that won’t drop during an important call. Luckily, Vodafone Business has a range of business products designed to make staying connected easier.

Vodafone Business has established itself as a reliable internet and network provider in the UK, and its business offerings are no different. From sim only phone plans to fibre broadband and remote internet solutions, there’s a range of different products on offer at reasonable prices.

Whatever your phone needs are, there are a range of sim only plans that are right for you and your business. For a limited time, there are also select offers on a range of SIM only plans, with the first six months at half price (exc. 20% VAT) on all Unlimited Max 24 plans. Customers can even sign up for 20 per cent off on all selected broadband plans, helping businesses save in their first year.

To find out more about Vodafone Business range of business broadband and sim only plans, keep reading below to find a deal that’s right for you.

Vodafone Business Unlimited Max: Was £30, now £15 per month for the first six months, Vodafone.co.uk

( Vodafone Business )

5G Ultra is the name for Vodafone Business service which bundles together the existing 5G which customers enjoy today, with Vodafone Business brand new 5G Standalone network as it’s rolled out across devices. To find out more about the 5G ultra network, visit Vodafone Business website for more information.

For a limited time, Vodafone Business is offering this sim only package half price for the first six months when you take out a 24-month Unlimited Max Sim Only plan, offer ends 30 January 2025 (exc. 20% VAT). Business customers with <10 employees only. Monthly price will increase annually by £1.50 (exc. 20% VAT). Out of bundle charges annual increase CPI +3.9%. Eligibility, checks, and 25 GB roam fair use. Terms apply.

Vodafone Business Unlimited Max Xtra Global Roam + Entertainment: Was £45, now £22.50 per month for the first six months, Vodafone.co.uk

( Vodafone Business )

For those looking to use their data plans to conduct business abroad, the Unlimited Max Xtra global roaming plan offers plenty of benefits.

This plan includes inclusive roaming in up to 83 worldwide destinations , 500 international minutes for calls to the European Union and is 5G ultra ready at no extra cost. What’s more, this plan also includes a choice of entertainment packages, such as YouTube Premium or an Amazon Prime Video subscription for 24 months, to help pass the time during work trips.

For a limited time, Vodafone Business is offering this sim only package for £22.50 per month for the first six months on the 24-month contract Unlimited Max Sim Only plan, offer ends 30 January 2025 (exc. 20% VAT). Business customers with <10 employees only. Monthly price will increase annually by £1.50 (exc. 20% VAT). Out of bundle charges annual increase CPI +3.9%. Eligibility, checks, and 25 GB roam fair use. Terms apply.

Vodafone Business Fibre Broadband: From £23 a month, Vodafone.co.uk

( Vodafone Business )

With a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection, businesses can enjoy download speeds of up to 900 Mbps, upload speeds of up to 100 Mbps, along with unlimited data use and customer support during the first 45 days – ensuring that you won’t have any issues getting set up.

Simply enter your postcode to see what internet speeds you can get. Vodafone Business is also offering 20 per cent off on selected broadband plans. Terms apply. Offer ends 30 January 2025.

Vodafone Business 5G GigaCube Unlimited: £50 per month, Vodafone.co.uk

( Vodafone Business )

If you’re hot desking, working remotely or looking for other portable WiFi solutions, then Vodafone Business GigaCube could be just the answer.

Simply unbox, plug in, and you'll be ready to connect up to 64 devices in minutes, local conditions permitting.

This plan offers 5G ready unlimited data with no upfront cost, ensuring you are ready to get connected right out of the box. Monthly price will increase annually by £2.50 (exc 20% VAT). Out of bundle charges annual increase CPI + 3.9%.

Discover the Perks of VeryMe Rewards

Small business owners can now enjoy exclusive benefits with Vodafone’s VeryMe Rewards program. Accessible through the My Vodafone app, this loyalty initiative offers weekly discounts and giveaways tailored to both personal and professional needs. From savings on business coaching to deals on everyday essentials like coffee, VeryMe Rewards ensures there’s always something exciting to explore. Plus, with the chance to win amazing prizes such as gift cards and holidays, it’s a program worth checking out. Small business customers with 1-9 employees can download the My Vodafone app today to start unlocking these exclusive offers.

Elevate Your Business with V-Hub

V-Hub supports small and medium businesses with free expert guidance, training, and digital tools to help you thrive on The Nation’s Network. From personalised advice through a business helpline to training on essential digital skills, V-Hub is your partner in building a future-proof business.

Explore the full range of products for business on Vodafone.co.uk.