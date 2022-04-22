Keira Knightley has opened up about her enviable wardrobe and how she has accumulated a few “great pieces” from Chanel that she plans to eventually pass on to her two daughters.

The 37-year-old actor and longtime Chanel ambassador shared her desire to pass the designer clothes on to her children, Edie, six and Delilah, two, whom she shares with her husband James Righton, during a recent interview with People.

Knightley noted how “lucky” she is to have the many pieces from Chanel and said she thinks that her daughters will eventually “raid” her wardrobe and take them.

“I’ve been working for Chanel for a very long time, and I’m very lucky that I’ve got some great Chanel pieces, so, at some point, I’m sure they can raid the wardrobe and get those,” she said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star did note, however, that she doesn’t “have that many sort of red carpet-y” outfits, as “there’s not much occasion to wear them.” But, she said that she does have “a few” pieces, and that she is “sure that [her children will] get their hands on them at some point.”

During the interview, Knightley also reflected on the beauty tips she wants to pass on to her daughters as they grow up, such as her belief that “less is more”. But, according to Knightley, her daughters “will never listen to” her advice.

The likelihood of her daughter’s ignoring her advice is okay with the actor, however, who noted that it’s part of “being a teenager”.

“I really hope that they don’t listen to me when they’re teenagers and they pile [makeup] on their faces and they do completely extraordinary punk-like things because that’s the point of being a teenager,” she explained.

Knightley has previously opened up about her and her children’s love for her Chanel pieces. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK last July, she admitted that she has many clothes from the fashion brand, but not many opportunities to wear them due to the pandemic. However, at the start of lockdown, Knightley said she and her family still enjoyed dressing up on a daily basis.

(Getty Images)

“We have a trampoline in our garden, and we decided we were only allowed to wear dresses on it,” the Pride & Prejudice star recalled. “I put on red lipstick every day, and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings.”

She noted how her husband was only allowed to join in on the family activity if he wore one of his “array of peacock-coloured Gucci suits”.