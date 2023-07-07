Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keke Palmer has been praised for her unbothered reaction after her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, publicly shamed her for an outfit she wore to an Usher concert.

The Nope star, 29, took to Instagram on Wednesday evening after Jackson had suggested that her outfit - a sheer black dress with a black bodysuit underneath - wasn’t appropriate for “a mom”.

Her Instagram post featured several glammed-up photos of her all-black outfit with the caption: “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

“Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some a** in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd,” she wrote.

Palmer’s comments section was quickly flooded with support from fans. Many users applauded the Hustlers star for showcasing her sheer outfit despite receiving criticism from her own boyfriend, with whom she shares five-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

“YES MAAM!!!! You don’t criticise the mother of your children publicly. End of discussion,” commented internet personality Christian Walker.

“If unbothered by the mess was a person,” one fan wrote.

“Keke said ‘so anyways’,” another user joked.

“Leave the kids at home with the daddy all 2023,” said someone else, while another fan commented: “I think this is validation that she FELT GOODT that night, and his insecurities are his to deal with!”

The social media uproar began when a clip of Keke Palmer being serenaded by Usher at his Las Vegas residency was shared on social media. The Nickelodeon alum was seen dancing with the singer as he performed his hit 2010 song, “There Goes My Baby”.

Darius Jackson, also 29, shared the video on his since-deleted Twitter account and commented: “It’s the outfit tho [sic]… you a mom.”

(Twitter/Darius Jackson)

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

(Twitter/Darius Jackson)

Fans were quick to defend Palmer for her outfit choice, and called out Jackson for shaming his girlfriend on the public platform.

“Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure,” one person said.

“Unless there is a ring on that woman’s finger, you don’t have a place, man,” another wrote. “And even if y’all was married [sic], not a solid look publicly shaming the mother of your child for her outfit choice.

“Possession doesn’t usually go well in relationships and you’re with an extremely famous person,” said someone else. “Better grow thicker skin.”

The couple then unfollowed each other on Instagram, according to Buzzfeed, before Jackson deleted his Instagram account entirely on Thursday (6 July). His Twitter account has also been deleted.

The couple have been dating since 2021 and welcomed son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson in February this year.

In April, Palmer celebrated her postpartum body six weeks after giving birth and thanked her newborn son for changing her body. She filmed herself in the mirror and told fans that pregnancy gave her curves she never had before, stating: “Hips? NEVER HAD EM! Boobs? Never had em! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son.”