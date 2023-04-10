Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keke Palmer has shared how she is celebrating her postpartum body two months after giving birth to a baby boy.

The 29-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to show off her post-baby body, just six weeks after welcoming son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson with boyfriend Darius Jackson. In the clip, Palmer filmed herself in the mirror as she thanked her newborn son for giving her curves she never had before.

“Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up. My skin is still skinning,” she began the clip, noting how she previously revealed that her pregnancy hormones helped clear her acne.

“And now I’m about to let y’all know that he gave me something else,” Palmer added. “B-b-b-body! Get into it, get into it. ‘Cause period, period, period, period, period, period.”

The Nope star captioned the video with a message to baby Leo, writing: “Hips? NEVER HAD EM! Boobs? Never had em! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son.”

Many of Palmer’s friends joined in on celebrating her postpartum body in the comments section. Actor and singer Chloe Bailey wrote, “bawdy DOWNNNN,” while Emmy Award winner Neicy Nash commented, “Yessssss mom bod”.

“Motherhood makes us women so much more badass and beautiful,” said one fan.

“Them kids will improve our lives in more ways than one,” another wrote.

“Better keep nursing until he’s five or else they’re leaving,” warned someone else.

On 27 February, Keke Palmer announced on Instagram that she gave birth to baby Leo by sharing a sweet Instagram slideshow showing the new family of three. In one photo, the Hustlers actor also showed off her newborn son wrapped up in a light grey onesie and white beanie.

“Hey Son!!!!” she captioned the post. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! Welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Back in December, the former Nickelodeon star revealed she was expecting her first child during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The announcement instantly received praise from women who, much like Palmer, have struggled with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

In 2020, the Scream Queens star revealed that PCOS “has been attacking [her] from the inside out” for her entire life and she “had no idea.” She also shared an unfiltered selfie, which showed how the hormonal condition affects her adult acne.

“My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself,” Palmer said in an Instagram post at the time. “I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help. I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust WebMD for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves.”

PCOS is a condition caused by an imbalance of hormones, which affects the ovaries. It can lead to symptoms such as an irregular menstrual cycle, acne, period pain, excessive hair growth, or weight gain, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is also one of the most common, but treatable, causes of infertility in women.

According to the Endocrine Society, an estimated five to six million women in the United States have PCOS. While it is one of the leading causes of infertility, women with the condition still can get pregnant as long as they make healthy lifestyle changes or, in some cases, seek fertility medications or IVF treatment.