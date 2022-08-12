Jump to content
Fans think Keke Palmer should star in a Whitney Houston biopic

“Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston act exactly the same,” one fan pointed out

Meredith Clark
New York
Friday 12 August 2022 16:22
Keke Palmer calls out plastic surgeons for not finding cure to adult acne

Keke Palmer has taken over Hollywood as the star of Jordan Peele’s sci-fi thriller Nope, but fans think they’ve discovered her next breakout role: playing Whitney Houston.

It all started when a fan took to Twitter this week to share a compilation of the superstar singer’s funniest moments, and captioned their post: “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston act exactly the same.” The tweet instantly went viral with more than 63k likes and even grabbed the attention of Palmer herself.

Palmer, 28, has become known for her hilarious press tours and meme-worthy red carpet appearances. Her relatable personality has made her a favourite among fans, but some people seem to think she emulates a similar vibrance to the late Whitney Houston.

“I couldn’t put my finger on who keke remind me of and this is it. Literally could have been mother and daughter with the energy,” one person wrote.

“She might as well be a reincarnation cuz wtf,” another fan said.

Now, it seems that Keke Palmer is on board with playing Whitney Houston in a biopic about the singer’s life. On Thursday, the actor retweeted the fan’s compilation video of Houston and added the caption, “Let’s get the movie made y’all. I’m ready to ACK, we abt to weep in the theaters”.

Fans immediately rallied around the Disney Channel alum and petitioned for Palmer to play the “I Will Always Love You” singer.

“Yoooo why have we never realised this until now!!?” one fan agreed. “I just saw Nope last night & swear she was serving this look/attitude!!

“You know, I was on the fence when I initially saw this. But as I watched the video, I was deeper and deeper convinced that Keke really is a millennial Whitney, and I love her for giving us that,” another person shared.

Even Oscar award-winning musician and record producer Questlove joined in on the fun, writing, “I approve this message.”

However, it seems like it might be some time before fans will see Palmer star as Whitney Houston, considering another film is already in the works with British actress Naomie Ackie as the lead. According to Sony Pictures, the official biopic, titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is set to be released on 21 December 2022.

Palmer already has her hands full as the host of NBC’s revival of the game show Password, and is even receiving Oscar buzz for her performance in Nope. Jordan Peele’s UFO thriller debuted in theaters on 22 July with an estimated $44 million in ticket sales its first weekend.

Read Clarisse Loughrey’s five-star review of Nope here.

