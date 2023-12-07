Kelly Clarkson divides fans with questionable shower habit admission

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Clarkson has candidly confessed to a controversial shower habit.

In an interview with comedian Kenan Thompson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, set to air on 6 December, the pop singer questioned Thompson about his hygiene in tandem with his new book When I Was Your Age. While discussing their preferred personal upkeep, Clarkson spilled her shower secret. Not only does the 41-year-old occasionally brush her teeth in the shower, but she’s not afraid to pee in there too.

“Here’s the thing. I don’t regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just do if I’m in a hurry,” Clarkson clarified. “Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often.”

The “Stronger” vocalist’s confession was met with a respectful response from Thompson. Although the Saturday Night Live regular wouldn’t dare do anything more than wash himself in the shower, he said he could appreciate Clarkson’s need to multi-task.

“That’s fine because that’s where you’re at in the world,” Thompson told Clarkson. “I’m on the whole other side where I find it to be gross and I don’t do it.”

But apparently, Thompson doesn’t think peeing in the shower is all that bad. When the former The Voice coach said she pees “almost every time in the shower,” the Good Burger actor admitted he’s fallen victim to the act a few times too.

“I would lie if I said I had never done it, but I try not to,” he remarked. “I’m not against it. I’ve not never done it. I’ve done it. But when I do do it, I always feel so ashamed.”

However, Clarkson admitted she felt “productive”.

“No, but you can’t help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover, they put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee. The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I’ve gotta go,“ she added.

According to Healthline, there are no proven health benefits associated with peeing in the shower. Yet, there are environmental positives.

“For environmentally conscious folks, it’s not only okay, it’s great for the planet because it conserves water that would be used to flush the toilet,” Healthline reported. “The truth is that while urine isn’t as clean and pure as some people think it is, most of the time it’s not likely to cause health problems if you occasionally opt for the shower drain instead of the toilet bowl.”

Earlier in their conversation, the two stars compared washing practices. In Thompson’s new book, the writer discusses the necessity of cleansing the entire body in the shower, scrubbing every part with soap. However, Clarkson said her priorities were different.

“I think there’s another mention of like, maybe washing your legs in the shower. Get all the way, don’t just leave your ankles out,” Thompson told the talk show host.

Meanwhile, Clarkson responded: “But wait, when you’re washing up here, it does wash down.”

“That’s how you’re… see, just different approaches to life, it’s fine,” Thompson noted.