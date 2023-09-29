Kelly Clarkson has amusing response to wardrobe malfunction during her show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kelly Clarkson had an amusing reaction to a wardrobe malfunction during her recent show.

On 26 September, the singer, 41, took the stage at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In a video from the concert posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by a fan, Clarkson, who was wearing a black long-sleeve dress, had just begun singing her 2012 hit tune, “Catch My Breath” when she realised something was wrong.

Mere moments after Clarkson started singing, she placed her hand on the front of her dress and looked back at her band behind her, before pausing the show to question if her outfit needed to be adjusted.

“Am I good?” she asked. “Wait, hold on. Should I fix it?” She then turned to the crowd and revealed the issue with her outfit, explaining: “I think my boob’s showing, hold on.”

The “Break Away” singer then quickly exited the stage to go backstage and fix her dress, prompting laughter from the crowd.

While the video on X ended after Clarkson exited the stage, a setlist from the event indicated that she made her return to the show, and went on to sing some of her hit songs, including “Miss Independent”, “Since U Been Gone”, and “Breakaway”.

Another video from the concert, which was shared on YouTube by a fan, showed that, after fixing the wardrobe malfunction, Clarkson wore her black dress for the rest of the evening. She also jokingly told the crowd: “Thank you so much! I’m sorry for the show. Have a great night, y’all!”

On social media, Clarkson’s fans praised her “classy” handling of the wardrobe malfunction. “This made my day. Funny yet still classy,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Hahah love her.”

Last month, Clarkson’s two children River, nine, and Remy, seven – who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock – appeared on stage with her during her Las Vegas residency show at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

During the occasion, Clarkson took the opportunity to perform a duet with her daughter, as they sang the musician’s 2015 hit tune “Heartbeat Song”.

Leading up to the concert, the “Stronger” singer shared a snap of her children hugging on Instagram, along with a sweet caption.

“Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas,” she wrote. “Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart.”

Last week, Clarkson also made headlines when she sang for a Las Vegas street performer while she was on the way to do a soundcheck for the iHeartRadio Awards. Along with the footage of herself singing Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, shared to her Instagram, Clarkson also noted that the street performer didn’t initially realise it was her holding the microphone.

“I was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off!” Clarkson wrote in the caption.