Kelly Rizzo reveals she’s dating Breckin Meyer two years after Bob Saget’s death

Kelly Rizzo has confirmed that she is dating actor Breckin Meyer.

Two years after the death of her husband, Bob Saget, Rizzo thought it was time to debut her new romance while at a 2024 Grammy Awards viewing party. The couple made their red carpet debut at a Janie’s Fund charity event, where the Eat Travel Rock host held hands with Meyer.

In an interview with E! News, Rizzo admitted that it took a long time for her to feel comfortable enough to date again following her late husband’s death in 2022.

“It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it’,” she said.

She also said she was lucky enough to earn the blessing to date again from Saget’s children: Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

“It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing,” she added. “They’re just angels. And to have their support is so meaningful.”

Back in October 2023, Rizzo opened up about how she felt about dating again. The actor, 44, spoke candidly about her grief following the passing of her husband during an interview with Extra, ahead of her upcoming appearance on the new season of Fox’s reality series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. On 9 January 2022, Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, with a medical report concluding that he died of accidental trauma to the head.

Speaking to Extra, Rizzo spoke about the guilt she’s felt since Saget died, while acknowledging that she hasn’t explored the dating scene again yet. She also joked about how the Full House star would feel about her finding happiness.

“Now that enough time has passed, even his girls are always like: ‘That’s silly’,” she said. “‘Heavenly Bob wants you to be happy’. Earthly Bob would’ve been like: ‘Not too happy’.”

When asked if she’d accept an invitation to a date from someone, Rizzo responded: “I’m open to it, yes.”

She also addressed where she’s at in her grieving process, explaining that she’s “still just coming from a place of gratitude” and is “so grateful for the time” she had with the comedian.

“When he left a mark on this world like he did and left an incredible legacy, that’s really all you can hope for out of life, and he accomplished that, and he did that,” she explained.

While describing the guilt she’s felt since her husband passed, she added: “You feel guilty if you have happy moments or if you’re not feeling sad all the time. You feel guilty about that, but then I learned that’s very normal.”

Over the last year, Rizzo has continued to share her thoughts about finding someone new after Saget’s death. During a Q&A series – which she called a “14.5 month grief check-in” – on her Instagram Story in March 2023, a fan asked if she’d started dating again. In response, she said that she “couldn’t think about” getting into a relationship.

“I was not even in my psyche to even cross that bridge and the thought of even anything serious anytime soon, I can’t even process. It’s just so complicated, so many emotions attached to that,” she explained on Instagram at the time, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.