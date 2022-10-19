Kelly Rowland shares how Beyoncé’s mother made fun of her for ‘bad parenting moment’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Rowland shared how Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson once poked fun at her for a “bad parenting moment”.

The 41-year-old singer opened up about her bond with Knowles-Lawson in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, shared exclusively with Newsweek. Rowland first formed her friendship with the 68-year-old fashion designer in the ‘90s when she worked alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams as members of the popular girl group Destiny’s Child.

During the TV interview, Hudson asked Rowland if her two sons, Titan, seven, and Noah, one, whom she shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon, saw her newest adventure comedy film, The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

Rowland went on to share a “really bad parenting moment,” recalling how Titan got upset by a certain scene in the film.

“Titan is about to be eight. I thought since I’m sitting right there with him, we’re fine,” she explained. “But there’s a scene in the movie where mommy looks like she’s about to go to the other side, and basically, Titan goes, ‘Mommy!’”

The singer described how Titan cried for “five minutes” when watching the scene.

“It was a whole release. He cried for five minutes,” Rowland continued. “I was like, ‘Yo, I’m right here. I’m right here, I’m not going nowhere.’ He was like, ‘No.’It was a whole moment.”

She then shared that she called Knowles-Lawson, who she referred to as “Mama T,” for advice on the situation. According to Rowland, the businesswoman made fun of her and “didn’t understand” why Titan had watched the movie in the first place.

“She was like, ‘Well why the hell you do something like that?’ She didn’t understand why I even showed him the movie,’” the singer added. “She was like, ‘It’s Halloween, baby, you don’t do that.’ So, I missed the mark.”

This wasn’t Rowland’s first time opening up about motherhood. During an interview with Today about her newest children’s book, Always with You, Always with Me, she also revealed that she has a group of women that she turns to for parenting tips.

“Whether it’s B or Ciara or Serena or my best friend Barbara in Texas — I take advice from all working moms because the truth is that we’re all just trying to figure this out,” she said. “We all love what we do. I’m so grateful to come up in a generation that believes in hard work and they’re strong women and they’re smart women.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rowland detailed the ways in which she maintains her relationship with her sons while on the road for her career.

“Noah does this new thing now where he snatches the phone from his caretaker, and then he just runs and he takes the phone as if I’m there,” she said. “Titan is learning his sight words, so the other day before I went to sleep, I had one eye open and one eye closed, and we’re playing this game of trying to make sentences with his sight words.”