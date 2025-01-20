Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kellyanne Conway appeared like the ghost of Inauguration Day past ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, Monday morning.

Conway, 58, who served as senior counselor to the president throughout Trump’s first term, spoke inside the Capital One Arena wearing the same red, white, and blue double-breasted Gucci coat and bright red stockings that she wore to the inaugural festivities eight years earlier.

In 2017, the political consultant described the patriotic get-up as “Trump Revolutionary Wear” after several people online poked fun at her $3,600 ensemble.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Conway said: “Sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color.”

open image in gallery Kellyanne Conway on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day in 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

She added: “I’m the face of Donald Trump’s movement.”

open image in gallery Kellyanne Conway on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day 2017 ( Getty Images )

Conway may no longer be Trump’s senior counselor, but the resurrected statement-making outfit apparently conveyed her unwavering support for the president.

“I wanted to come here today to tell you that I don’t believe what they say about books and movies, that the sequel is often not as good as the original,” Conway declared earlier. “I think this sequel is going to be kick-ass better than the original.”

Conway wasn’t the only woman dressed to the nines in an unexpected outfit for Trump’s historic day.

First Lady Melania Trump also pulled a daring fashion move for the occasion, donning a wide-brimmed hat that cast a long shadow over the top half of her eyes.

The Eric Javits accessory, which almost didn’t make it in time, topped off her Adam Lippes navy blue, silk-and-wool overcoat.

According to the designer, the original accessory he had made for the second-time FLOTUS was ruined in transit.

“I guess the hat arrived all crushed,” Javits told Women’s Wear Daily before Inauguration Day. “It looked like it had been sitting in snow drifts for about a week. Obviously, I had to scramble to redo it. It couldn’t really be repaired, because of the construction of it.”

Lippes — the designer who gained notoriety as the youngest creative director to helm Oscar de la Renta — told the outlet: “Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."