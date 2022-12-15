Kelsea Ballerni says it would have been a ‘disservice’ to stay in her marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kelsea Ballerini has revealed why it would have been a “disservice” to stay in her marriage, months after she announced her divorce from husband of five years, Morgan Evans.

The 29-year-old singer opened up about the end of her marriage, and why it wasn’t working, during Monday’s episode of the iHeart Radio podcast,Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine. During the conversation, Ballerini noted that, because she’s “really intuitive and in tune” with herself and her “gut”, she knows that not all relationships are perfect all the time.

“For a while, it was kind of like: ‘Okay, this is just a new phase of a relationship,’ because relationships go through seasons, right? And it’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows,” she said.

However, she went on to acknowledge that there was time where she and Morgan went through a “phase” that they couldn’t get out of, which made her realise that their marriage was over.

“For a long time, I was like: ‘Oh this is just, the glitter wears off. That’s what happens, you know,’” Ballerini told host Jade Iovine. “And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn’t.”

The “Roses” singer also explained why she stood by her decision to get a divorce, adding: “At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonouring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay.”

Iovine and Ballerini went on to speak candidly about couples therapy and divorce, with the musician explaining why she refuses to be ashamed of her breakup.

“That just shows how much shame is around divorce,” she said. “And that is just the one thing I refused to feel. I just refuse to feel it. Judge me for it, fine, that’s on you.”

Ballerini then praised her friends and family, who’ve stood by her throughout her split, which she announced in August. She also noted that she hasn’t had “a night alone” as a single woman, and confessed that she doesn’t want to be on her own quite yet.

“I’ve had my people really rally for me and I’m not ready to be alone yet,” she said. “And I don’t think that I’m avoiding anything, ‘cause I’m definitely in my feels, cause I really want to heal properly… But yeah, I don’t think that’s what I need right now.”

Last month, Ballerini told her fans, while performing at Grand Ole Opry, that she had officially finalised her divorce.

In August, she took to her Instagram to announce the breakup, writing, via Billboard: “I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing and showing up the best we can.”

During an interview with CBS Mornings in October, she spoke about her “healing journey,” as she had announced her divorce weeks before the release of her new album, Subject to Change.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” she said. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”