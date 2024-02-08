Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kendall Jenner has faced backlash after promoting her 818 Tequila brand on college campuses.

The 28-year-old supermodel recently visited college campuses in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida this week as part of “Kendall’s College Tour” to promote her liquor company. On Tuesday 6 February, Jenner was seen handing out drinks at bars near the campuses of the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama, as well as the University of Florida the following day.

In an Instagram post from Kris Jenner, the 68-year-old reality TV star shared photos and videos of her daughter passing out tequila shots and drinks to hoards of college students packed inside bars. Several groups of college students were seen wearing 818 Tequila baseball caps, as Jenner worked behind the bar to take orders.

For her first stop at Innisfree Irish Pub in Tuscaloosa, Jenner served $2 shots of 818 Tequila Blanco and $4 margaritas, according to AL.com, followed by a visit to The Houndstooth bar. Hours later, she served shots at Paloma Park in Athens while wearing a red and black Georgia crewneck sweater. The Victoria’s Secret model was also seen signing bottles of her 818 Tequila at a liquor store in Athens.

Meanwhile, her trip to The Swamp Restaurant in Florida was met with crowds chanting “Kendall” and “818”, according to The Gainesville Sun.

“Kendall’s @drink818 college tour!” her mother captioned the post. “Kendall has visited University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and University of Georgia #Drink818 @kendalljenner @harryhudson”.

Despite the large crowds excited by Jenner’s presence, her college tour received some backlash for “promoting” drinking on college campuses. On Instagram, one concerned follower commented: “Wow I’m wondering who thought this was a good idea?? She should be ashamed of herself.”

“Way to encourage binge drinking and alcoholism,” another person claimed, while someone else wrote: “Promoting underage drinking.”

“‘Drink responsibly’ said no major American college or university party culture. Ever,” a third user said.

“This is awful. Why aim at a dangerous demographic who already drinks and drives more than they should, whose brains aren’t fully developed until 25??” another person commented. “This is going too far.”

While many users claimed that Jenner was promoting underage drinking, the 818 Tequila events held near the college campuses were for patrons older than 21. In an Instagram post shared by The Swamp Restaurant, a poster for the 818 Tequila event read: “Must be 21+ for entry.” Most college students begin school at 18 and graduate at 22, with 21 the legal drinking age in the US.

Meanwhile, a disclaimer on the 818 Tequila website reads: “Please do not share with anyone under the legal purchase age for alcohol. Drink responsibly. Don’t drink and drive.”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has promoted her liquor company to college students. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum previously held her college tour in October 2023, when she visited four college campuses across the midwestern US. Jenner made multiple stops at bars near Ohio State University, Indiana University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Michigan last October. Much like her most recent trip, she served margaritas with 818 Tequila Blanco and signed bottles at local liquor stores.

Jenner founded 818 Tequila in 2021, named after the area code for her hometown in Calabasas, California. According to its website, 818 Tequila works “closely with local, family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico” to create the “smoothest, most natural, and best tasting tequila possible.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for 818 Tequila for comment.