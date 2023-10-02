Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny go Instagram official with new Gucci advertisement

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have confirmed their relationship in style.

The international supermodel and the Puerto Rican rapper made their official Instagram debut in a carousel of commercial photos as ambassadors for Gucci’s new Valigeria travel collection. On 1 October, Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were seen in a myriad of new photos posted by the Italian fashion house to advertise the campaign crafted by creative director Sabato De Sarno.

The rumoured pair carried the “heritage-infused Gucci Savoy collection,” emblems of the renowned relationship between the brand and the Savoy Hotel. According to Gucci’s website, the exclusive brands have been connected since Guccio Gucci, the founder of the luxury fashion house, worked as a porter at the hotel in London.

Jenner and Bad Bunny galavanted around an airport, bags lining their arms and rolling behind them, as they rode escalators and sat by a gate. The music icon rushed the reality star through the building, pulling her on a stack of suitcases coated in Gucci’s signature Ophidia.

The celebrity duo, who have been speculated to be romantically involved for months, looked elated, grinning from ear to ear.

It’s no surprise Jenner and Bad Bunny’s first proper social media posting was in conjunction with a fashion feature. The pair launched their style connection before their relationship, sporting matching pieces while out to dinner or courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game. Between all-black ensembles and snake-print cowboy boots, there isn’t a mood or accessory they won’t try together.

Additionally, the Jimmy Choo muse and the Jacquemus ambassador got ready for the Met Gala and showed up to the after-party together back in May, broadcasting their love for high fashion glamour before sharing insight into their rumoured romance.

The joint Gucci campaign broke just one week after Jenner and Bad Bunny sat next to one another in the front row for the brand’s spring/summer 2024 show in Milan. Ahead of the show, Jenner took to her Instagram Story to post a picture of her Gucci baggage on the way to Italy, tagging De Sarno to honour his first collection as the brand’s new creative director.

Jenner donned a mod look in a cropped trench coat dress, sleek black sunglasses, and pointed-toe red heels. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny enjoyed the Gucci Ancora show next to her while wearing a white button-down, a sand-coloured beanie, jeans, black loafers, and a Jackie bag.

Neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny have confirmed their relationship. But a newly released clip from the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu exposed Jenner’s thoughts on being single before the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous post claiming the two were seen kissing on a night out in Los Angeles.

During her confessional interview, the entrepreneur joked about how she preferred to be dating someone because of how much time she spends at home when she’s not in a relationship.

“I am the worst single person ever,” she confessed. “Because I’m not going out. I’m not exploring anything, I just sit at home, but whatever. I don’t chase, I attract.”