Kendall Jenner poked fun at her life as a single woman shortly before her rumoured romance with Bad Bunny.

The reality star, 27, made the quip about her relationship status during the season four premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on 28 September. During a confessional interview, she noted that she’s someone who enjoys dating, due to how often she spends time at home when single.

“I am the worst single person ever,” she said. “Because I’m not going out. I’m not exploring anything, I just sit at home, but whatever. I don’t chase, I attract.”

When asked if she’s a “relationship girl,” she said yes. However, according to Jenner, she doesn’t necessarily have an issue with being single.

“I’m also really good at being independent,” she explained. “And it’s not something that I’m looking for either. I think I just find myself in my relationships.”

The model then poked fun at how she didn’t want to talk about her love life during the interview, adding: “I don’t know, I hate this conversation…I just did therapy this morning ... I don’t feel like I need it again.”

As the fourth season of The Kardashians was filmed earlier this year, Jenner’s comments came shortly before she and Bad Bunny were first romantically linked. In February, rumours circulated that they were dating after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a blind item that claimed to have seen the two kissing at a club in Los Angeles.

That same month, the pair were seen on a so-called double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, before the rumoured couple were spotted grabbing dinner with friends in March.

Since then, Bad Bunny and Jenner have continued to spend time together, from a horse-riding date to attending Coachella, and a secret trip to Carbone restaurant ahead of the 2023 Met Gala. They were also seen leaning on each other and exchanging some laughs in May while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers’s game in Crypto.com Arena.

After months of speculation, Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – seemingly and subtly made his relationship with Jenner Instagram official. In his Instagram Story, posted in August, he shared footage from their daytime excursion, which included a video of a squirrel as Jenner’s legs were in the background. “Mami, be careful,” Bad Bunny could be heard saying before Jenner asked: “Rabies?” In response, the singer said: “Mosquitos.”

In June, Jenner was asked about the ongoing rumours surrounding her and Bad Bunny during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Although she declined to comment on the topic, she did open up about the importance of maintaining her privacy regarding her personal life.

“I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side,” she said. “Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

That same month, the “Me Porto Bonito” singer also remained tight-lipped about his relationship status during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he said

When asked if he wanted to clarify whether he’s dating Jenner, Bad Bunny maintained that he wished to keep his private life to himself. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy,” he said.

He emphasised his stance on the topic in August, telling Vanity Fair that regardless of what fans think about his dating life, it’s not something that he wants to be open about. “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he said. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”