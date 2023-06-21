Bad Bunny breaks silence on Kendall Jenner romance rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bad Bunny has finally addressed speculation that he’s dating Kendall Jenner.

The Puerto Rican singer, 29, discussed rumours surrounding his romance with the 27-year-old supermodel in a new cover story with Rolling Stone published on 21 June. While Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has been spotted with Jenner multiple times this year, the “Me Porto Bonito” singer remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he told the magazine.

When asked if he wanted to clarify whether he’s dating the Kardashians star, Bad Bunny maintained that he wished to keep his private life to himself. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy,” he said.

This week, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were photographed grabbing sushi with friends at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California. The outing was just one of many for the rumoured couple, who first sparked dating speculation in February.

Rumours initially circulated that the 818 Tequila founder was dating the Grammy winner after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a blind item, claiming the two were kissing at a club in Los Angeles in February. “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night,” read the anonymous message posted to DeuxMoi’s Instagram story.

Soon after, TMZ published photos of Jenner wrapping her arm around Bad Bunny at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The model appeared to be saying goodbye to the “La Jumpa” singer, before leaning in for a kiss. In April, the rumoured couple were photographed once again, this time riding horses at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre in California. At one point, Jenner and Bad Bunny even rode a horse together, as the reality star appeared to snap photos of herself and Bad Bunny from her phone.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the rapper detailed the attention he’s received from paparazzi, considering he’s one of the most streamed artists in the world. “Today, everyone’s a paparazzi,” he said. “We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings.

“Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don’t know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them.”

While Bad Bunny understood that his fans are interested in his day-to-day life, he emphasised that he will continue to keep his personal matters private. “I keep living,” he said. “Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way.”

Many insiders previously claimed that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were slowly getting to know each other, after she called it quits with NBA player Devin Booker in October 2022. Now, it seems their relationship is “getting more serious.”

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” a source told People. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

The source revealed that their relationship “was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now.”

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him,” they added.

Kendall Jenner was previously in a relationship with professional basketball player Devin Booker. The supermodel and the Phoenix Suns star began dating in 2020 but called it quits in October 2022 “due to their busy schedules,” according to E! News.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was previously linked to singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri, though they reportedly broke up earlier this year.