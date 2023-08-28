Bad Bunny subtly goes Instagram official with Kendall Jenner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bad Bunny has subtly made his relationship with Kendall Jenner official on Instagram.

Following months of romance speculation regarding the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, and the supermodel, 27, fans were finally given an update on their relationship status over the weekend. Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - recently took to his Instagram Story, showing footage from their daytime excursion.

In the video clip, a squirrel took centre screen as Jenner’s legs were captured in the background. A snippet of their conversation could also be heard in the video. “Mami, be careful,” Bad Bunny warned her. “Rabies?” she asked, to which he replied: “Mosquitoes.”

The two celebrities first sparked dating rumours earlier this year, around the same time the artist moved to Los Angeles, California. Jenner previously dated NBA star Devin Booker on and off, before finally breaking up for good in fall 2022. In February 2023, Bad Bunny was introduced to Jenner through mutual friends, according to People.

A few weeks later, TMZ caught the two leaving a restaurant together about an hour and a half after Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted leaving the establishment. Soon after, a source confirmed to People that Jenner and Bad Bunny had been “hanging out” and “having fun.”

They added: “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

On 8 March, TMZ caught the A-list duo again when they appeared to be kissing in the parking lot of a West Hollywood sushi restaurant. Since then, the two have seemingly grown close - from a horse-riding date, to a weekend at Coachella, to a secret trip to Carbone restaurant ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.

While many of their hangouts have been held in private, they decided to go public on 12 May with a trip to Crypto.com Arena, where they watched the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors. There, Bad Bunny was spotted leaning over Jenner’s legs, resting one hand on her knee and donning matching snake-skin boots.

When Jenner was asked by Wall Street Journal Magazine about her relationship with the musician, she declined to comment. “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side,” she said.

“Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway,” Jenner continued.

Bad Bunny demonstrated the same restraint during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, where he refrained from opening up about his personal life. “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he said. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

“Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way,” he noted.