Kendall Jenner has admitted that she’s always felt “out of place” in her family.

The 27-year-old supermodel was 11 when her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, first started airing on E! in 2007.

Speaking about her childhood and family, Jenner told WSJ Magazine that she “didn’t choose this life”.

“Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” the Drink 818 founder said.

Jenner clarified that she’s not being critical of her family, however, she feels that she had been placed under a spotlight she hadn’t neccessarily asked for.

Talking about the Kardashian family’s reality TV history, Jenner said: “I’m not built for this by any means.

“I’m not good at it,” she added. “I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

Jenner also recalled moments from her past when she felt overwhelmed by her fame, which occasionally caused her to yell at paparazzi.

(Getty Images for FWRD)

“It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it,” she said. “I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live.

“But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not.”

Jenner said that she understands she “falls under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters.

“It’s just weird to me…because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion,” she added.

(Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Bad Bunny finally addressed speculation that he is dating Jenner.

The Puerto Rican singer, 29, discussed rumours surrounding his romance with Jenner in a new cover story with Rolling Stone published on 21 June.

While Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has been spotted with Jenner multiple times this year, the “Me Porto Bonito” singer remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he told the magazine.