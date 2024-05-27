Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted in Miami amid rumors they’re back together

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The sun may not have set on Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship just yet.

Earlier this month, photos showed the two getting awfully cozy at a 2024 Met Gala afterparty, giggling next to each other on a couch inside the crowded venue. And though some might’ve chalked the interaction up to a friendly reunion, new footage suggests they’re keen on spending more time together.

On May 27, the celebrity news account Pop Base on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a video of the 818 Tequila owner and the Puerto Rican rapper in Miami. The 14-second post featured Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, walking alongside what appears to be a stage.

In the clip, Jenner wears a grey sweatsuit, while the “I Like It” performer is clad in an unbuttoned short-sleeved white shirt and yellow shorts. The pair walked back and forth inside the Kaseya Center with the reality star hanging on Bad Bunny’s shoulders, wrapping her arm in his.

Excited X users flocked to the comments section, musing about whether the pair could be rekindling their romance.

“So the break up was lie?!” a perplexed fan questioned, while another confused user asked: “Are they dating?”

One supporter wrote: “Good to see them again.”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted together in Miami on Memorial Day ( Pop Base on X )

Amid the uncertainty and excitement, a few critics took to Pop Base’s post to slam the former couple’s connection. “Not with their shenanigans again,” one harsh user exclaimed.

“This relationship made no noise lmfao,” another added, insinuating that Jenner and Bad Bunny’s previous relationship wasn’t anything special.

According to a Daily Mail report, Jenner was present for two of Bad Bunny’s concerts at the Kaseya Center. What’s more, they were reportedly seen leaving a hotel together, dining at Gekko, the artist’s Japenese-inspired restaurant, on Friday, and eating together at Casadonna for lunch on Sunday.

Kendall Jenner with her arm wrapped around Bad Bunny ( Pop Base on X )

In December 2023, a source close to the pair told People magazine the two decided to part ways after about 10 months together. The international supermodel and music icon were first rumoured to be more than friends when they were spotted out at dinner with Hailey and Justin Bieber on 18 February 2023.

A few months later, Jenner and Bad Bunny starred in Sabato de Sarno’s new Gucci campaign, Valigeria, resurfacing the brand’s emblem Savoy collection. Pictures and videos from the campaign shoot featured the duo gallivanting around the airport together with the luxury luggage.