Kendall Jenner fans divided over clip of model appearing to complain about Dubai

A recent video of Kendall Jenner has fans divided after the supermodel appeared to describe her recent trips to the United Arab Emirates at the grand opening of the Atlantis, The Royal Dubai hotel.

Jenner, 27, attended the grand opening of the A-list hotel over the weekend – the same accommodation where Beyoncé gave an exclusive concert performance for the first time since 2018.

In one viral video shared to TikTok, Jenner can be seen wearing a green Victoria Beckham dress with long black gloves as she chats with friends Simon Huck and Jonathan Cheban at a party.

Many viewers claimed the model mouthed the words, “This is my third time. The first two times were horrible. Horrible! This is so fun,” which led people to assume she was describing her previous experiences in the UAE city.

The clip received 5.8 million views on TikTok, but some fans had mixed reactions to Jenner complaining about her past trips to the expensive destination.

“She really gives off a bad vibe, sorry not sorry,” commented one TikTok user.

“So unlikeable in [her] mannerisms alone to me,” said someone else.

“Y’all care too much leave her alone,” one fan replied.

“She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things but haters gonna hate,” another person noted.

“I literally don’t see anything wrong with what she’s doing lol,” a third wrote.

During the lavish trip to Dubai, Kendall Jenner made an appearance at the grand re-opening of Nobu Dubai, where she helped restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa perform a traditional Japanese sake ceremony. Following the event, Jenner hosted an after-party for her 818 Tequila brand, where the viral video was allegedly filmed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum previously travelled to Dubai in 2015, where she rang in the New Year with friends Gigi Hadid, Cody Simpson, Selena Gomez, Devon Windsor, and Shay Mitchell.

The Victoria’s Secret model also appeared to visit Dubai for a second time in 2016, after she shared on her website that she spent a total of 17 hours in the air during a flight from Los Angeles to the UAE.

Many celebrities flocked to Dubai over the weekend for the grand opening of Atlantis, The Royal Dubai hotel where Beyoncé gave a private concert for the first time in four years. Guests at the event included Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Ronan Keating, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Chloe and Halle Bailey and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Cast members from Bravo’s The Real housewives of Dubai and Netflix’s Dubai Bling were also in attendance.

Beyoncé was reportedly paid $24m for the one-hour exclusive performance.