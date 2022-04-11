Kendall Jenner reveals which family members are ‘pressuring’ her to have children

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her private life and how two members of her family have been encouraging her to have children.

The model and reality star shared her thoughts about having children during a recent appearance on E News’ Daily Pop with her family to promote their upcoming show, The Kardashians. And according to the 26-year-old, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, are “100 per cent” telling her to start a family.

“Mom, 100 per cent my mom,” Kendall responded, when asked who in her family was pressuring her to have children. “Mom and Kylie…But [Kris] will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me at any point?’”

Kris chimed in and said: “Just your friendly reminder!”

However, this isn’t to say that Kendall doesn’t want to have children. While speaking to Extra, alongside her family, she said that while she’s “just living life”, she still has “baby fever”, especially as Kylie welcomed her second child with Travis Scott last February.

“I’m indifferent,” she said. “I’m just, very like, living life day by day. But I do get baby fever a lot of the time. Especially with [Kylie’s] newborn. I hang out with all of them and I’m like, ‘It would be so fun to have one too.’”

“But I’m chilling,” she added. “I’m just living life right now as a free bird.”

Currently, Kendall is in a relationship with NBA player Devin Booker, whom she first started seeing in June 2020, according to Us Weekly. They have kept their romance under wraps, however, as she doesn’t frequently share posts with him on social media.

During her interview with Extra, she noted that Booker will probably not be making an appearance on The Kardashians this season.

Kendall has previously discussed when she wants to become a mother. “I am ready to wait,” she told Vogue back in 2018, when asked if she was ready to have children. “I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.”

The model also recalled how “exciting” it was was Kylie gave birth to her first child, Stormi, at the time, because she and the Kylie Cosmetics founder had grown up together.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family – it’s different, exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” she explained. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian] grew up together; Rob [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian]; Brandon [Jenner] and Brody [Jenner]; Burton [Jenner] and Casey [Jenner], and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

The new reality series The Kardashians premieres on Hulu in the US on 14 April and on Disney Plus in the UK.