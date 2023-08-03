Kesha ‘livid’ after her mother’s dog destroyed her £200 vibrator

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kesha has said that she was left “livid” after waking up to discover her mother’s dog had completely destroyed her £200 vibrator.

The singer, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, shared the unfortunate incident on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday (2 August).

She wrote: “Woke up this morning and saw my mom’s dog chewed us US$250 vibrator to pieces I’m livid.”

A number of fans found Kesha’s tweet hilarious, with some revealing that it was “relatable”.

“So glad I’m not the only one,” one person said, while another wrote: “My dog did this to mine when she was a puppy. RIP.”

“My foster dog chewed up my US$50 one and was furious, so I can’t even imagine,” a third lamented.

Others joked that Kesha’s post sounded somewhat similar to her 2009 hit song “Tik Tok”. The first lyric of the song is: “Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy.”

“I don’t remember this lyric from ‘Tik Tok’,” one person quipped. Another joked: “Girl, I don’t think ‘TikTok’ began like this.”

“This is a million times worse than waking up in the morning feeling like P Diddy,” a third fan added.

Kesha, who this year released her final album under contract to Lukasz “Dr Luke” Gottwald’s former label Kemosabe Records, recently revealed that she “almost died” in January after suffering a medical emergencry.

The 36-year-old singer said she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease CVID (common variable immunodeficiency) last year, which can cause the immune system to mistakenly target and attack healthy parts of the body.

Kesha told Self magazine that she fell ill after playing a gig in the Bahamas and was unable to walk. She was rushed to the hospital and discovered she had suffered an “uncommon yet serious” complication from a fertility procedure she had earlier in the year to freeze her eggs.

“I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple of months,” she said. “It was horrifying.”

In June, Kesha finally settled nearly a decade of suits and countersuits over her allegations that Dr Luke drugged and raped her. He claimed that she fabricated the incident and defamed him.

Both parties put out statements to confirm that they had agreed to a “resolution” of the case, although the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

In a statement following the settlement, Kesha thanked her fans who supported her “through the past nine years” and said she was “humbled and in awe” of their love.

Her album Gag Order, released in May, received five stars from The Independent’s music critic Helen Brown, who described the record as a “fascinating snakes’ nest of trippy electronic tracks”.

