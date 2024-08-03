Fans gush over Kevin Bacon making specially-named cocktail in honor of Simone Biles

Support truly

Fans are gushing over Kevin Bacon making a cocktail with a special name in honor of Simone Biles and her gold medal haul at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 66-year-old actor shared a video to Instagram on August 2 of his drink creation. In the clip, he was seen sitting at a table, behind his range of ingredients, which he put into his silver cocktail shaker.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done this. I want to share a cocktail recipe with you. First off, your favorite tequila,” he said, free pouring the liquor into the shaker.

The actor said he doesn’t “really measure anything,” joking that this is something fans “probably know.” Bacon then put lime into a citrus press and squeezed the juice into the shaker.

“I like things limey,” he continued. “They all out of the lime. I like it like that.”

He then added some chilli powder to drink, referencing Biles sporting skills. “Because she is fire,” the Footloose star said.

open image in gallery Kevin Bacon making a cocktail in honor of Simone Biles ( kevinbacon / Instagram )

After adding ice, he also put in a “just dash of maple syrup.” He went on to shake all the ingredients, before revealing something special about the cocktail.

“There is one secret ingredient. And that is the goat that’s been chilling,” he said, as he grabbed a cup with a goat figurine attached. Biles is called the GOAT - “greatest of all time” - as the most decorated gymnast in history. She has won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics including for her vault performance on August 3. In total, she’s won 10 Olympic medals including seven golds.

Bacon then poured the drink into his cup and concluded: “And I call this drink the iced-out goat. Congratulations, Simone.” The video ended with him taking a sip of the beverage.

He went on to celebrate the Olympian and her teammates in the caption. “A drink fit for a GOAT...Congrats @simonebiles and the entire women’s gymnastics team!” Bacon wrote.

In the comments, fans applauded Bacon. “It’s this kind of creativity that sets you apart from all the others - it looks like the perfect summer drink and the goat just makes it all the more enjoyable,” one wrote.

“I hope [Biles] sees this and knows about your goats. This is a freaking brilliant tribute from one GOAT to another!” another added.

A third quipped: “I don’t even drink but wanna try this.”

open image in gallery Simone Biles performs her signature vault on August 3, taking home her third gold medal at the Paris Olympics ( PA Wire )

After winning her individual gold medal during the women’s all-around final on August 1, Biles was seen wearing an additional accessory to the medal ceremony: a necklace with a diamond-covered goat charm.

During a press conference after the medal ceremony, she explained where the necklace came from and why. “My GOAT necklace is just kind of an ode because the people love it and some people hate it,” the Olympian told reporters. “So, it’s like the best of both worlds. I was like, ‘Okay, if it goes well, we’ll wear the GOAT necklace.’ I know people will go crazy over it.”

She added: “But at the end of the day, it is crazy that I am in the conversation of ‘greatest of all athletes’ because I just still think, ‘I’m Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip.’”