Simone Biles celebrates her gold medal with a diamond goat necklace

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Simone Biles has earned her sixth gold medal after winning the women’s all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1.

The win marked her second gold medal of the Games and ninth medal overall. Her teammate, Sunisa Lee, who competed against her, earned a bronze medal for her performance after taking home the gold during the 2020 Tokyo Games, while Rebeca Andrade from Brazil brought home the silver medal. Following Biles’ win, she was seen wearing an additional accessory to the medal ceremony: a necklace with a diamond-covered goat charm.

Biles has been called a GOAT, an acronym for “great of all time.” During a press conference following the medal ceremony, she explained exactly where the necklace came from and why.

“My GOAT necklace is just kind of an ode because the people love it and some people hate it,” the Olympian told reporters. “So, it’s like the best of both worlds. I was like, ‘Okay, if it goes well, we’ll wear the GOAT necklace.’ I know people will go crazy over it.”

“But at the end of the day, it is crazy that I am in the conversation of ‘greatest of all athletes’ because I just still think, ‘I’m Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip,’” she added.

In an Instagram post from Janet Heller Fine Jewelry, it was revealed that Biles had the necklace commissioned.

“In the realm of gymnastics, few names resonate as profoundly as Simone Biles. As she graces the Paris 2024 Olympics, her journey is not just one of medals and records, but of breaking barriers and redefining the sport,” the jewelry company wrote in the caption of their post showing off the necklace.

“The GOAT necklace, a three-dimensional masterpiece adorned with 546 diamonds, embodies her unparalleled status in gymnastics. Crafted with meticulous precision, this piece reflects her dedication, perseverance, and the spirit that has inspired generations.”

Team USA posted a clip from the press conference where many people turned to the comments section, explaining how much Biles deserved to show off her accomplishments and that she should wear the necklace with pride.

“The best thing: she’s just Simone biles that still LOVES to flip!! Love this for her!! Big congrats,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Truly humble – I have been so invested in your story @simonebiles I wish you even more success in the finals to come. You deserve everything you have worked so hard for.”

“It’s not crazy, Simone… you are so deserving of everything you’ve worked so hard for! You make us so proud!” a third commenter pointed out.

Before winning her individual gold medal, Biles and Team USA brought home another gold medal during the women’s gymnastics final. She is the fourth American woman to compete in a third Olympic games and, at the age of 27, she is the oldest American gymnast to compete at the Olympics in 72 years.

After the team win, Biles broke the record for the most Olympic medals earned by a US gymnast.

The Olympian will compete again on Saturday, August 3, in the vault event in addition to the balance beam finals and floor exercise finals on Monday, August 5.