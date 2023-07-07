Kevin Costner’s estranged wife slams ‘inappropriate’ $52k child support payment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has reportedly rejected the Yellowstone actor’s proposal of US$52k in monthly child support payments as “inappropriate”.

The former couple are in the midst of divorce proceedings, with Baumgartner, 49, reportedly seeking US$248k in monthly child support payments. She has also not vacated her and Costner’s beachfront home in California, which the 68-year-old actor alleged is in breach of their pre-nuptial agreement.

Previous reports said that Costner initially offered to pay US$38k and has now increased the offer. However, Baumgartner reportedly claimed that Costner “spends US$240k a month on himself and the kids when they’re with him”.

In new court documents seen by TMZ, the handbag designer said the new offer was “well below” the US$65K per month she claims Costner receives for renting out a guest house on his property.

She also claimed that it was not enough to maintain the lifestyle that their three teenage children are accustomed to, as they are “used to living at the beach and in a gated neighbourhood”. Costner’s attorney said the actor has been paying all of the children’s expenses since separating from Baumgartner and will continue to do so.

According to the report, Baumgartner stated that their lifestyle is maintained by a team of staff, such as assistants who clean the home and do the grocery shopping. She claimed that the higher sum she is seeking is also required for expenses such as utilities and bills.

She reportedly said she would move out of their home on 31 August as long as Costner provides further financial support as determined by the court. Costner has said that, under their pre-nuptial agreement, she was obligated to leave within 30 days of filing for divorce – which she filed for in early May.

But earlier this week, a judge ordered her to move out by 31 July. A source told People that Costner was “relieved” by the ruling, but Baumgartner’s attorneys have reportedly argued that she does not have enough time or funds to find a new home and have asked the judge to extend the date to 15 August.

Her lawyers wrote in a filing: “Christine understands that at some point in the future, she and the children will have to move out of the family home. She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties’ respective homes.”

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attends the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 (Getty Images)

However, Costner’s legal team insisted that she “can afford to move” and said in a memorandum: “She has at her disposal almost $1.5m in cash to find alternative housing. Multiple four-bedroom, four-bathroom lovely homes are presently available, located in close proximity to Kevin’s separate property residence… Kevin made multiple offers to assist her in relocating.”

Costner has reportedly gone to stay at his 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado, because he no longer feels “comfortable sharing a residence with Christine”. He also claimed that her refusal to vacate the property has “interfered with my work commitments”.

Baumgartner is entitled to a settlement of US$1.4m under the conditions of their pre-nup, which Costner claimed he has already paid. In her divorce filing, she cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as 11 April.

The pair share three children together, including 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 13-year-old Grace. They are both seeking joint custody of the children.

The Independent has contacted their representatives for comment.