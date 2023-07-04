Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner has given his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner a new deadline to move out of the home they shared, amid their ongoing divorce battle.

The Yellowstone star reportedly accused Baumgartner of “[grasping] at straws with one baseless argument after another” for why she should be allowed to stay in the California property.

Court documents obtained by People say that Costner “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than 13 July 2023”.

It comes after Baumgartner reportedly said she would move out of the beachfront house by 31 August as long as Costner agreed to provide further financial support as determined by the court.

The handbag designer, who filed for divorce in early May, asked a judge to force Costner to pay $248,000 per month in child support for their three children.

She argued that the figure is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”, and is also requesting that the Bodyguard star pay 100 per cent of their private school tuition fees and healthcare expenses.

It was reported that the amount Baumgartner is requesting is more than six times the $38,000 a month that Costner offered. Both parties are seeking joint custody of the children, but Costner has rejected the figure his ex-wife is seeking as “inflated” while she insists the money would help her set up a “suitable separate household” for them.

Costner has also claimed that the former couple’s pre-nuptial agreement required that Baumgartner leave within 30 days of filing for divorce. She has missed the deadline and remained in the $145m property since.

In a new memorandum, Costner’s legal team insisted that Baumgartner “can afford to move”, adding: “She has at her disposal almost $1.5m in cash to find alternative housing. Multiple four-bedroom, four-bathroom lovely homes are presently available, located in close proximity to Kevin’s separate property residence… Kevin made multiple offers to assist her in relocating.”

(Paramount)

Documents obtained by TMZ reportedly said Costner was also willing to give his estranged wife $10,000 to cover moving expenses, as well as $30,000 per month towards a rental home. A source close to Costner added to People: “This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move.”

It is understood that Baumgartner is entitled to a settlement of $1.4m under the conditions of the pre-nup. Costner’s net worth is estimated to be upwards of $250m. In legal documents, it was noted that following Costner’s divorce from his first wife Cindy Silva in 1994 – to whom he reportedly paid out a $80m settlement – he “found himself without a home base”.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attends the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 (Getty Images)

Costner also alleged that, because Baumgartner has not vacated their home, his work has been affected and he is unable to “begin post-production work” on his forthcoming project, Horizon: An American Saga.

He added: “Because I am not now comfortable sharing a residence with Christine, I very reluctantly changed my travel plans and delayed returning home… This forced change in my plans is materially interfering with my work commitments.”

The actor reportedly went to his 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado, instead of staying in the California property.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Baumgartner and Costner for comment.

In her divorce filing, Baumgartner cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as 11 April. The former couple are due for a case management conference on Wednesday 5 July.

Costner’s representatives confirmed their split and said: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The pair married in 2004 and share three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Costner was previously married to Silva for 16 years before they divorced in 1994. He also shares three children with her, and also has a son with Bridget Rooney.