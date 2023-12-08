Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? All the signs point to yes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner and Jewel are reportedly dating, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

According to photographs obtained by TMZ, the 68-year-old Oscar winner and the 49-year-old Grammy star have sparked romance rumours after they were spotted looking extra cozy together at the singer’s tennis fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.

And while at an event held on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, Costner reportedly had his hands around the “Hands” singer’s waist, sitting behind her as she stood and gave a speech to the event’s attendees. The pair were all smiles and relaxed, having been enjoying the Caribbean for about a week together, according to sources.

On 28 November, Jewel posted an Instagram reel with moments from the charity event, giving not only Branson a shout-out in her caption, but most notably the Yellowstone actor as well.

“@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year,” she wrote. “And Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self — who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

“Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids,” she continued. “Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play with my son!”

The pair’s rumoured relationship comes on the heels of Costner’s contentious divorce proceedings with his ex-wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, finally coming to a close with a settlement. Baumgartner filed for divorce in 1 May.

Iin a joint statement, a representative said the pair, “have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

In her filing, Baumgartner listed 11 April as her date of separation from the Bodyguard actor. At the time, a representative for Costner said of the filing, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the representative added.

In an August two-day court case in Santa Barbara, a judge determined the monthly payments Costner would pay his ex-wife, $63,209, the amount he and his lawyers initially proposed. Baumgartner and her lawyers reportedly requested $175,057, a jump from the $129,755 the actor was tentatively ordered to pay as they underwent proceedings.

Kevin took the stand during the proceedings, voicing his concerns: “My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine.”

The estranged couple share three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. He also shares a son Liam, 27, with former partner Bridget Rooney, as well as children Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35, with his ex-wife Cindy Silva. Meanwhile, Jewel and her ex-husband Ty Murray share a son Kase, 12, together.